Trump hits partners with fresh round of tariffs in latest trade war escalation

UK among 60 countries

clock • 3 min read

US President Donald Trump has hit 60 countries with fresh tariffs of 10% to 12.5%, alleging they have failed to eradicate forced labour, after his signature policy was quashed by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

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