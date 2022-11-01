In this video in association with Amundi ETF, Katrina Lloyd, editor-in-chief of Investment Week, speaks to Francois Millet, Head of Climate and Thematic Business Development - Amundi ETF, Indexing and Smart Beta, and Diana van Maasdijk, co-founder & CEO of Equileap, an ESG data provider specialising in gender data.

They discuss the importance of global gender equality data in helping bring about social change and the role of investors, including the impact of a greater focus on the ‘S' in ESG.

In particular, they address some of the challenges in gathering this data and what progress has been made in recent years, as well as how gender equality data could evolve in the future.

They also explore how company gender equality scores are used in practice in the portfolio construction of the Amundi ETF Gender Equality ETF and the characteristics of this strategy.

Amundi ETF is the headline sponsor for Investment Week's Women in Investment Awards 2022.