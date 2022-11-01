Women miss out on £600bn in gender investment gap

Larger gap than GDP of Switzerland

Pensions are a key driver of the gender investment gap, with the average private pension £99,000 for women, a figure £39,000 smaller than men, who average a £138,000 retirement pot.
Men in the UK have £599bn more than women in ISAs, investment accounts and private pensions – a gender investment gap greater than the GDP of Switzerland.

The research from independent consumer money site Boring Money surveyed 6,000 UK adults and found that while an estimated 6.4 million women in the UK invest, there are 9.7 million male investors - a difference the equivalent to three times the population of Birmingham.

Other factors include women being less likely to invest than men, with less than half as many women holding a general investment account than men.

Where women do have investments, the balance is well below that of their male counterparts. 

Boring Money CEO Holly Mackay said the gender investment gap in the UK makes her "angry". 

Women struggle with a hatred of jargon and lack of trust in financial institutions, she added, but more blame can also be levelled at the industry.

Mackay said: "Women are dealing with big and often messy life challenges which are just not being recognised in finance. The industry is not tackling women's ‘why'. It just rushes to focus on the ‘how' and to churn out more content about complex financial products."

According to previous Boring Money research, certain life events present money challenges for women.

Referred to as ‘Messy Life Stages', these include motherhood, single parenting, divorce, serious illness, ageing parents and empty nesting.

To help beat the gender pension gap, Boring Money has launched a new service called Visible!, which is aimed at women in their 40s, 50s and early 60s, to help grow their engagement with investments and pensions. 

Visible! brings together consumers, advisers and industry experts, with contributors including divorce barristers, Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts, high profile bloggers and over 50 female financial advisers. 

It will aim to reduce the gender investment gap by "building confidence and trust with readers through a community approach of shared experiences, hard-won insights and relevance".

