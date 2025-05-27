Global Investment Management Summit: Speaker line-up includes City minister, Jeremy Hunt and FCA

Leading figures from the UK fund management industry will join The Investment Association, the UK government, City of London Corporation, and the Department for Business and Trade to host major international investors and a stellar line-up of keynote speakers at the Global Investment Management Summit 2025 (GIMS).
Taking place on Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 June at the iconic Guildhall in London, the event will once again be run by Marketing in Partnership (MiP), an Arc sister brand of Investment Week. GIMS will feature members of the UK government, asset management CEOs, leading thinkers from the worlds of central banking, business, academia and technology to explore the key developments shaping the future of global investment. Accelerating future growth will be a key theme of the conference, including a ministerial keynote from Emma Reynolds, economic secretary to the Treasury and City minist...
