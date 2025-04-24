Investment Week unveils nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2025

Ceremony on 26 November

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 20 min read

Investment Week is pleased to announce the nominations for its flagship Women in Investment Awards 2025, in association with Amundi Investment Solutions.

We were pleased to receive a huge number of nominations this year from across the sector for 840 individual nominees who are making an impact at team, firm or industry level. Categories for the Women in Investment Awards 2025 for individuals include: Rising Star, Unsung Hero, Distribution Woman of the Year, Fund Selector of the Year, Wealth Manager of the Year, Most Inspiring Returner of the Year and Mentor of the Year. There are also awards for investment companies who can demonstrate progress and how they are championing diversity and inclusion within their firms and across the indu...

