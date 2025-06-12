Study finds that avoiding group think is key to identifying the next Nvidia

Diversity Project recent research

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

In the face of a pull back on DE&I initiatives, research commissioned by the Diversity Project has found that those firms failing to cultivate cognitive diversity in their teams are at risk of being unable to deliver contrarian investing.

At the launch of its Cognitive Diversity in Asset Management research report DP's chair Helena Morrissey said that the group had commissioned the study in the wake of the recent DE&I backlash, mainly focused in the States, and elected to "go back to the beginning". Friday Briefing: Passives will end stock market engagement if we let them When briefing lead researcher Alex Edmans professor of finance at London Business School on the project the assembled DP taskforce said they did not want him to "work backwards from the answers that you think we want to see. We want to see what the ev...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

