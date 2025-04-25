Invest in Women Taskforce's Hannah Bernard: The missed investment opportunity in underfunding female founders

Investors pride themselves on being rational actors, yet the numbers suggest otherwise. In 2023, female founders secured just 2.5% of UK equity investment. In 2024, that measly figure dropped to 2%. Meanwhile, male founders continue to attract over 80% of capital, despite evidence suggesting they are not necessarily the best bet. Women-led businesses deliver an estimated 35% higher return on investment, according to research by Kauffman Fellows. Friday Briefing: The role of individuals in 'accelerating action' And a report by European Women in Venture Capital (VC) found ve...