Investment Week reveals Leaders List 2025

In a time of rapid transformation across the sector, Investment Week wanted to honour the investment change-makers working to improve client outcomes and having a real impact on how the industry evolves.

We are pleased to recognise the achievements of investment leaders including influential fund selectors, researchers, CIOs, multi-asset and wealth managers who can demonstrate impact at their firms, with clients, advisers and across the UK investment industry.

To be included, they must be involved with fund selection or investment decisions impacting client portfolios or aimed at financial advisers. Leaders have not been ranked but are presented on the list in alphabetical order.

To help Investment Week compile the Leaders List, we asked nominees to provide details of their careers, current firm responsibilities and key areas of leadership focus during the last 12 months in particular. Nominees had to respond to the questionnaire to be considered for the list.

Key themes

A number of key themes emerged across the entries, highlighting the opportunities and challenges for investment leaders as they responded to volatile market conditions, large-scale industry consolidation and new regulatory requirements.

Many leaders in our 2025 cohort were focused on bringing different investment teams together, as well as consolidating buy lists and product ranges as M&A activity continues apace in the investment sector.

In addition, against a backdrop of volatile market conditions and concerns about concentration risk, our leaders were focused on improving portfolio resilience and effective diversifiers.

Importantly, our leaders wanted to prioritise helping more junior members of their team progress and encouraging diversity of thought, while holding asset managers to account on company culture.

They also cared about helping to promote the investment industry as an attractive place to work for people from a range of backgrounds.

Technology was another big theme throughout the submissions, as investment leaders considered how to integrate data systems and AI tools more effectively into their investment processes.

Meanwhile, new regulations have been keeping our leaders busy, including working to ensure a consistent proposition across firms to meet Consumer Duty requirements and taking an active role in helping asset managers respond to the FCA's SDR labelling regime.

Many leaders have also been using their expertise to support industry-wide work to help educate investors, as well as aid product development to deliver better outcomes for clients. They have been leading their teams' engagement efforts with asset managers and pushing for change with investment trust boards for the benefit of investors.

Message from Artemis: Proud to be working with Investment Week's Leaders List 2025

Congratulations to Investment Week for reaching its 30th birthday this year – beating us to the milestone by just two years!

Over the past three decades, both organisations have been striving in different ways to work with the leading fund selectors and analysts in the investment management sector in the UK.

The partnership between asset management companies and fund selectors has been fundamental to ensuring we deliver the right outcomes to our clients. That is why we are excited to be partnering with Investment Week on its 2025 Leaders List — a celebration of the individuals driving the industry forward.

The strength of UK asset management lies in its people: professionals with deep expertise, sharp judgment, and a commitment to delivering the best outcomes for investors.

In a landscape defined by shifting markets and tightening regulation, fund selection has never been more complex — or more critical. Like great portfolio management, it's a blend of art and science.

The Leaders List reflects that complexity — and the ambition of those rising to meet it. We're proud to support this and look forward to seeing how new names emerge and established ones evolve.

Once again, congratulations to all those who made the Leaders List this year and good luck to all of those who will be aiming to make the Leaders List in the future!

Adam Gent, Artemis partner and head of intermediated sales

Congratulations to all those who made the Leaders List this year! To access the list, click on the link below.