NatWest cuts fund fees on D2C range

It means the new total cost of investing in the five fund range, including both fund fee and platform charge, will fall to 0.55% from 0.65%.

The changes will apply to the NatWest Premier Personal Portfolio fund range.

NatWest will be moving its Premier Personal Portfolio fund range to the UK from Ireland on 28 November.

A spokesperson said this change will "increase the scale of the fund range and we are passing on the benefit of that scale to customers by reducing fees".

The five funds were launched in 2016 and provide different levels of risk from ‘cautious' to ‘daring'. They are managed by Coutts & Co.

NatWest customers can access the fund range online and using the bank's app, NatWest Invest.