Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Scott Spencer of BMO GAM's Multi-Manager team

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd speaks to Scott Spencer, investment manager in the BMO Global Asset Management Multi-Manager Solutions team.

They discuss why all good fund managers should be doing some form of ESG analysis, the team's ESG scoring system for funds, product gaps in the market and how boutiques are embracing ESG.

Spencer is a member of the 10-strong BMO Global Asset Management Multi-Manager team and has more than 20 years' experience in researching funds.

Prior to joining the group in July 2014, he was a senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, where he was responsible for a number of retail and institutional multi-manager portfolios. Before that, he was a member of the Credit Suisse Asset Management multi-manager team.

Spencer holds the Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and a BA (Hons) in economics from Nottingham Trent University.

