BMO Global Asset Management

Bank of Montreal asset manager

BMO Global Asset Management offers a range of funds across asset classes and markets, including fixed income, equities, property, multi-manager, ethical funds and alternative investments.

As well as offering mainstream investments such as bonds and equities, it also specialises in multi-asset and alternative assets such as property and private equity, and finding new sources of sustainable income.

BMO Global Asset Management partners with boutique investment managers such as Pyrford International, BMO Real Estate Partners and LGM, and has investment centres in Chicago, Toronto, London and Hong Kong.

The BMO Financial Group is part of Bank of Montreal.