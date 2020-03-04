BMO Global Asset Management
Bank of Montreal asset manager
BMO Global Asset Management offers a range of funds across asset classes and markets, including fixed income, equities, property, multi-manager, ethical funds and alternative investments.
As well as offering mainstream investments such as bonds and equities, it also specialises in multi-asset and alternative assets such as property and private equity, and finding new sources of sustainable income.
BMO Global Asset Management partners with boutique investment managers such as Pyrford International, BMO Real Estate Partners and LGM, and has investment centres in Chicago, Toronto, London and Hong Kong.
The BMO Financial Group is part of Bank of Montreal.
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with BMO Responsible Global Equity fund lead manager Jamie Jenkins
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with BMO UK commercial property fund manager Guy Glover
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
BMO GAM hires EMD co-head as it plans further products
Joins from Bank Vontobel AG
Contagion risk on cards for property funds following M&G suspension, experts warn
Gatings could become more common, experts warn
UK equity managers back St James's Place as hedge funds up short positions
Firm gets backing amid fee structure criticism
BMO's Willis: The 2019 Rugby World Cup of GDP
Which of this year's teams excel with their domestic growth?
Industry Voice: A cautious investment style could be your trump card
BMO Global Asset Management
Tour de France 2019: The funds winning the race
Which product is worthy of the yellow jersey?
BMO GAM FundWatch: Central bank 'comfort blanket' helps fund performance
quality growth equity and long-duration bonds dominate
BMO GAM gears up for Around the World challenge for CASCAID
Follows 2017 Reliant Robin challenge
BMO completes F&C rebrand with property trusts
Last products to change name
Woodford urges unquoted holdings to 'demonstrate value' in performance turnaround bid - reports
Conversation with BMO manager
Ten punchy funds for investors with a strong stomach
Fund selection in focus
Can China really become the technology kingpin?
Headwinds facing Made in China 2025 initiative
BMO GAM hires global head of alternatives for new offering
Stewart Bennett to join next month
BMO GAM FundWatch: Performance consistency improves but 'something doesn't add up'
BMO GAM FundWatch survey
BMO GAM's Burdett takes passives exposure to 'lowest level' as research shows majority of active funds outperforming
BMO GAM's PassiveWatch research
Where next for US equity valuations?
Plenty of 'outstanding' investment opportunities to be found in US stockmarket
BMO GAM adds three hires to responsible investment team
Roth, Fitzpatrick and Ip to join team
Schroders hires ex-Architas research head for new intermediary role
Anna O'Donoghue joins group
BMO GAM launches sustainable development equity fund
OCF of 1.10%
Five responsible investment themes to look out for in 2019
Gender diversity and plastics dominate landscape