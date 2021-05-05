Pacific AM hires healthcare fund manager from AXA IM

Pacific Asset Management has hired Dani Saurymper from AXA IM with the intention of launching a new fund for the healthcare manager.

Saurymper, who will join the firm in July, is currently manager of both the AXA Framlington Longevity Income and AXA Framlington Health funds and research lead for health, ageing and lifestyle at AXA IM Framlington Equities. Peter Hughes and Linden Thomson will become co-managers of the AXA Framlington Health fund.

He joined the firm in 2015 and has held previous roles covering healthcare at Barclays Capital, Nomura and Goldman Sachs.

Pacific AM said it anticipated launching a new fund for the manager "in due course" but did not specify further details.

Matthew Lamb, CEO of Pacific AM, said: "We have long recognised Dani's talent and we are thrilled that he has decided to join our team. We have built from scratch a technologically advanced fund management business with a supportive framework which allows our fund managers to follow their conviction and invest where they see the greatest opportunity.

"The longevity economy, demographic shifts and social change driven by a gravitation to a more sustainable world, are critical areas for investors in the next decade. We want to deliver forward-looking strategies for our clients to benefit while supporting these trends.

"We look forward to welcoming Dani and building his team to support an exciting new global equity proposition at Pacific Asset Management."

Saurymper added: "I am excited to be joining the team at PAM who share my passion for investing in secular growth themes such as demographics and healthcare.

"Longevity is altering societies globally and is arguably this century's greatest social, economic and political transformation. It will have significant implications for how we live and work and what we do once we retire.

"A vast array of industries are set to benefit from an ageing society and by leveraging a responsible investment philosophy, identifying companies with strong ESG credentials that are positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds, we will aim to deliver a unique and differentiated equity value proposition for investors."

Peter Hughes and Linden Thomson will become co-managers of the AXA Framlington Health fund. In addition, Hughes will continue his portfolio manager role on the AXA WF Framlington Longevity Economy fund with Thomson becoming interim co-manager.

Both are members of AXA IM's healthcare equity team and will continue to manage the strategies with the same ESG considerations and investment approach. AXA IM also plans to add an additional experienced healthcare resource to the team in due course.

Hughes joined AXA Investment Managers in 2015 and specialises in biotech and healthcare equities. Thomson joined AXA Investment Managers in 2011, specialising in biotechnology as lead manager of the AXA Framlington Biotech fund and is co-head of Global Equities Framlington.

Mark Hargraves, global head of Framlington Equities, said: "We would like to thank Dani for his important contribution to AXA IM over the past six years, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours. We have a well-established and highly experienced healthcare team who will continue to ensure we retain a strong platform to maintain the ongoing success and management of our healthcare strategies."