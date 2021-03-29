Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Gemma Woodward of Quilter Cheviot

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers interview series, editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd speaks to Gemma Woodward, executive director and director of responsible investment at Quilter Cheviot.

They discuss a number of areas including: the evolution of sustainable investing in recent years; difficult questions for companies on remuneration; and putting a greater focus on the 'S' or social aspect of ESG investing.

Woodward joined Quilter Cheviot in 2015, and combines working as an investment manager on the central charity team with a firm-wide role leading Quilter Cheviot's responsible investment approach.

She has more than 20 years' investment experience, and has spent the majority of that time focused on the charity sector, and specifically clients with complex ethical and socially responsible investment requirements.

Woodward started her career at Lloyds Bank and joined Newton in 2002 following the acquisition of the Henderson private client and charity business; and latterly was at Kleinwort Benson.

She graduated from Durham University with a degree in history in 1994, is a Chartered Fellow of the CISI as well as holding the Chartered Wealth Manager designation.

