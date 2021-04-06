Investment Week digital edition - 5 April 2021
This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
This week's exclusive articles include:
A bitter aftertaste? Deliveroo IPO flop could deter growth stocks from listing in London
Why ESG issues matter a lot to investors
Proceed with caution: Is economic bounce-back being over-promoted?
How not to get carried away with post-Covid outlook
The Big Interview: Somerset Capital's Dominic Johnson
Why the firm became 'a nicer place to work during the crisis'
Is this seat taken? Plenty of smart thinking needed to create the office of the future
Picton's Michael Morris on why better facilities and flexibility will win over workers
