FIF25: SDR plans for MPS should be 'natural progression' for FCA

Speaking during a panel on navigating the evolving fund landscape, EQ Investors head of impact investing Damien Lardoux said he hopes that MPS will eventually come under the SDR regime. "I think it is just natural progression," he told the fund selectors and financial advisers in the room. FIF25: Over 130 funds adopt SDR labels as confidence and timing improves "Eventually, any product advised to clients should be within the labelling regime," he said. "That is clearly one thing that we will be pushing for, and we have been meeting with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)." "H...