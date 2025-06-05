FIF25: SDR plans for MPS should be 'natural progression' for FCA

The "natural progression" for the Sustainable Disclosure Requirements (SDR) will be applying the regulation to model portfolio services (MPS), delegates at the Future of Investment Festival (4 June) heard.
Speaking during a panel on navigating the evolving fund landscape, EQ Investors head of impact investing Damien Lardoux said he hopes that MPS will eventually come under the SDR regime. "I think it is just natural progression," he told the fund selectors and financial advisers in the room. FIF25: Over 130 funds adopt SDR labels as confidence and timing improves "Eventually, any product advised to clients should be within the labelling regime," he said. "That is clearly one thing that we will be pushing for, and we have been meeting with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)." "H...
