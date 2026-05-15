Deep Dive: Mid-sized UK asset managers feel the squeeze as M&A intensifies

Flurry of acquisitions

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

A rush for scale amid a spate of UK asset management acquisitions could leave mid-sized players at risk of falling through the gap, according to investment researchers.

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