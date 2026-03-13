Deep Dive: Increased demand for personalisation masks value concerns

Fee pressure remains ‘intense’

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Increased competition amid industry consolidation is leading many asset management firms to move beyond being simply building-block fund providers and into the realm of personalised solutions, designed to increase customisation and deepen partnerships.

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