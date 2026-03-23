Four in ten investors keen on green strategies despite challenging backdrop

Quilter survey

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

More than four in ten (42%) investors want the option to invest in companies enabling the green transition, despite “recent political rhetoric and performance concerns”, Investment Week can reveal.

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