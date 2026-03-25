UK inflation data for February 'little more than a relic' as it holds at 3%

Uncertainty over central bank rates

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 3% in the 12 months to February 2026, unchanged from January, as economists sound the alarm on the looming energy price shock resulting from conflict in the Middle East.

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