REIT M&A continues apace with two potential deals disclosed

PCTN and AIRE up for sale

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Two separate proposals have been tabled for the acquisitions of Picton Property Income (PCTN) and Alternative Income REIT (AIRE), as consolidation in the UK REIT sector continues, according to stock exchange notices published on Tuesday (24 March).

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