Nedgroup Investments' Api Jeyarajah: Product innovation's dirty secret

‘A problem waiting to explode’

clock • 5 min read

Our industry has a predictable pattern. Someone launches a product. It gains traction. Marketing departments worldwide declare it revolutionary. Money pours in.

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