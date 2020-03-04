work-life balance
LSE launches consultation on changing trading hours
Measures proposed to improve work-life balance
Women are going into business - so what is the problem?
16% of female employees among top earners in finance
Breaking the system: The steps needed to improve our work-life balance
Cutting trading hours and talking about mental health is a good start
Spike in senior hiring boosts investment management market despite Brexit
Growth hires within industry are being made
Can asset managers embrace the four-day working week?
Keeping an open mind on flexible working
Gallery: Five reasons why maintaining a healthy work-life balance is so important
Benefits of detaching personal and business life
Stress in the City: More must be done to break the culture of suffering in silence
Encouraging City workers to open up
Bev Shah: Let's discuss the F-Word
Technology a driver
Old Mutual Wealth's Goodland: Senior leadership need to 'walk the walk' on creating a more diverse talent pool
The importance of financial education