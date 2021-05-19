Culture is a necessity for financial services firms, not a 'nice to have'

The FCA has put the importance of fostering a healthy culture at the heart of its agenda for businesses. The regulator wants firms to adopt healthy cultures – characterised by purpose, psychological safety, diversity and inclusion, and underpinned by effective leadership and governance.

Rather than simply viewing work to improve culture as a regulatory hoop to jump through, they want mindsets to shift, so that businesses see its overarching value.

While it remains up to each individual firm and its leadership to define its culture, businesses should be clear on the key elements that make up a healthy culture, as well as the risks of underestimating its importance.

People-led improvements

Beyond the regulatory expectation, building a healthy culture has a clear business and people case. The importance of the role of culture in continuing to drive the right behaviours in a dispersed workforce has been bought into stark contrast during the past 12 months.

The 'disruption' has thrown businesses into a new world where remote, flexible working is commonplace and increasingly demanded by employees, therefore forcing businesses to be agile when it comes to adapting to the needs of its workforce.

But it is important that firms do not just assume that healthy cultures will automatically follow flexible working policies.

Reconnecting with peers

Alongside the increased flexibility, there have been notable struggles. With limited face-to-face contact with colleagues, there has been a risk of employees feeling disconnected from their organisation.

An 'always on' work culture means employees are not able to switch off. The often time-pressured nature of the financial services sector further exacerbates the situation.

As organisations have adjusted to remote working in the past year, an unforeseen consequence for many individuals within financial services has been the complete disintegration of a work/life balance, as the two areas have increasingly blurred into one.

The physical distance between employees and their employer has, in many cases, made it more of a challenge to monitor health and wellbeing too.

If employees are stretching themselves in the face of work-related stress, then fatigue, deterioration of mental and physical health, and unproductivity are all very real risks for employers.

The Institute of Directors has revealed that two thirds of business leaders in the UK plan to adopt hybrid working, but if firms do not carefully consider the culture they want to take forward into this new way of working, there is a risk that healthy working practices will not be properly embedded into hybrid workplace cultures.

With the agile working genie out of the bottle, meaning geographic proximity is less important than it has ever been, employers will struggle to hang on to staff who realise that there are greener pastures available to them.