The post-Covid work-life balancing act: How will companies create the new normal of flexible working?

We have almost reached the one-year mark since lockdowns began and entire workforces were required to work from home.

The first few months were a huge learning curve for most firms, with many immediately questioning the pros and cons of this new way of working.

A key assumption was that our work-life balance would improve greatly. The reality is the term 'work-life balance' actually means something completely different today from what it did a year ago.

Working from home during a pandemic is not what is considered the typical working from home environment.

There is an array of personal circumstances that affect our ability to strike the work-life balance sweet spot, whether that is carer commitments, home schooling or connectivity challenges - the list goes on and to many it feels like living at work.

Perceptions have also changed over the past year. At the beginning of lockdown, many were desperate to demonstrate to their employer that they could be productive at home.

After several months, it has become more nuanced than that - many now crave the office for the ability to share ideas without having to arrange a video call, to socialise with others, and most importantly, to learn.

However people feel about returning to the office, one thing that is evident is that the past year has been a time to challenge the outdated perceptions of working from home.

Many companies had no option but to completely ditch the old-style Monday-to-Friday, nine-to-five hours and adapt in whichever way they could.

We have also learned what the term 'flexibility' means to us as individuals. We may not be striking the right work-life balance given the challenging circumstances, but we have been granted the flexibility to test this out in new ways.

The time will come when we are due to return to the office, yet many are finding it difficult to envisage what that may look like. The adoption of working from home will vary markedly across regions and is highly dependent on factors such as cultural attitudes, infrastructure and living environments.

Undoubtedly, office-based employees will look for greater flexibility in a post-Covid world, with survey data indicating the majority of employees globally are looking to work from home between one to two days a week.

Creating an optimal working environment where wellness factors are critical in maximising productivity will also take precedence. This implies there will be more space allocated per employee with fewer employees in the office at any time.

Will the old nine-to-five environment become a thing of the past, perhaps replaced by a mixture of working patterns bespoke to each individual?

How this looks and plays out with a workforce in reality is difficult to decipher, but what will remain is the ability to keep connected through modern technology to ensure productivity is maintained.

Covid-19 has only acted as a catalyst to expedite trends that were already in place long before the pandemic. It has been an extremely challenging year, but whatever the outcome is for the office and its workforce, it can only be a positive one.

Alex Hoctor-Duncan is global head of Aberdeen Standard Investments