Women in Investment Awards winner's interview: Jennifer Ockwell of Triple Point Investment Management

Jennifer Ockwell, partner and head of institutional at Triple Point Investment Management, won the Investment Woman of the Year (Small to Medium Firms) category at the Investment Week Women in Investment Awards 2020.

Here we talk to Jennifer about her career, overcoming challenges in her life and supporting other women in the investment industry.

What attracted you to the investment industry and how have you worked your way up to your current role? What contributed to your success?

A lawyer by profession, I decided to take the reasoning, analytical and presentation skills I had learnt through my legal studies to a different industry entirely - finance.

Without any of the skills or qualifications traditionally associated with our industry, I was both surprised and delighted to be awarded a place on a graduate recruitment scheme at Morgan Grenfell Asset Management in 1999.

The brilliantly designed programme provided me with an early and invaluable opportunity to understand the intricacies and interdependencies of each of the back/middle and front office functions within investment management.

Since then, I have enjoyed a wonderful 22-year career, largely focussed on leading teams of exceptional individuals, responsible for building and managing relationships with institutional asset owners.

How do you excel in your current role and what have you brought to the company?

In 2019, Triple Point approached me to discuss whether social housing would be an attractive investment proposition for institutional investors. The meeting was intended as a conversation, nothing more, and certainly wasn't a job opportunity.

However, I was so passionate about what Triple Point was trying to achieve by tackling some of society's biggest challenges - whether it was the chronic housing shortage in the UK, helping the Government to meet its Net Zero target or the provision of vital equipment such as ambulances and ventilators into the NHS - that I knew this was a firm that not only shared my own personal values but an organisation where I felt I could add significant value by introducing asset owners looking to repurpose their own investment strategies.

Over the past 12 months, I have introduced Triple Point to some of the industry initiatives that I have been actively involved with over the last decade - notably the Diversity Project, Investment 2020 and more recently, 100BlackInterns. These are initiatives focused on encouraging the next generation to join a 'better', more inclusive industry.

We have also worked closely alongside The Good Economy to help standardise ESG metrics throughout the social housing sector, signed up to the UN PRI and submitted an application to become a B Corps.

How have you provided support for women in the investment sector over your career and in particular during a challenging 12 months?

Undoubtedly, winning Investment Woman of the Year has been the single greatest achievement of my career. It is my hope that my award is representative of my desire to help make our industry a more compassionate, inclusive one.

Furthermore I hope that by continuing to write, blog and talk about my personal challenges as a woman, as a mother of two autistic boys and a woman who has struggled with considerable mental and physical challenges over the years, yet at the same time continued to enjoy a wonderful career, I can encourage more women to join and remain part of our constantly evolving industry.

These past 12 months have undoubtedly been some of the most challenging any of us have ever experienced and I have been delighted to be able to provide both practical and emotional support to my neurodivergent colleagues and friends within our industry, who have maybe struggled more than most with the lack of structure and, at times, unending uncertainty.

Furthermore, as a charity trustee for the Diversity Project Charity, I have been delighted to be part of an organisation that has provided additional emergency financial support to minority charities facing real crisis since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

2020 was a year when frankly all women in investment should be applauded - particularly those who have struggled to juggle care/domestic responsibilities at the same time as managing demanding careers.