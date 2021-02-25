Fidelity International to give employees with family care duties extra annual leave

Fidelity International is introducing a new policy to provide all of its employees with caring responsibilities for family members at least five days of paid leave per calendar year as part of their benefits package.

The new policy, entitled Family Care Leave, comes into effect on 1 March and is applicable across all 27 of Fidelity's operating locations globally.

The firm's aim is to help employees balance their work and family responsibilities, allowing them to take time off for a variety of reasons, including caring for elderly parents, looking after a sick or disabled family member or to manage unexpected events such as nursery closures.

The news comes just eight months after the announcement of Fidelity's global Enhanced Paternity Leave enabling all staff to take the same amount of paid leave as mothers and primary carers.

Sally Nelson, chief people officer, said: "The wellbeing of our employees is incredibly important to us and we continue to look for ways to ensure our employees feel supported to balance work and family responsibilities, allowing our people to be happy and effective at work.

"Fidelity Family Care Leave, has been in the planning for a while but the challenges of the recent Covid-19 pandemic have highlighted even further the caring pressures we can all sometimes face and the importance of offering the flexibility to provide that vital care for our loved ones."