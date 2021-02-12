Ninety One's Evans: Covid has accelerated UK companies' sustainability outcomes

Positive outcomes on sustainability issues from UK companies have been brought forward by three years as many firms prioritised employee and customer welfare through the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, Ninety One's Matt Evans has said.

Companies in various sectors across the world were hit hard in H1 2020, as global lockdowns caused planes to be grounded as well as sporting, theatrical and musical events to be cancelled, leaving large swathes of the economy with zero revenue for months.

Governments reacted by instituting schemes such as furlough in the UK, allowing companies to reduce their workforce without needing to fire people as the Government would pay up to 80% of their wages.

All companies were able to access the furlough scheme, but Evans, who manages the £38m Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund, told Investment Week some were more introspective than others.

Evans highlighted Dechra, a provider of veterinary pharmaceutical products, as an example of a firm that decided against taking furlough cash, instead promising to pay its employees itself even when they were unable to work.

Since, Dechra has benefitted from the work-from-home trend as consumers spend more time with, and therefore money on, their pets.

"Dechra has benefitted from an increase in demand despite those early challenges," Evans reasoned. "And its decision not to take furlough money means it can allocate capital with real conviction and real integrity because it has not relied on any support.

"[CEO Ian Page's] view was that hospitality was forced to shut - that is what the furlough scheme was for. That shows an integrity of the team and an understanding they should not have [taken the furlough money]."

Another company that eschewed furlough cash was recruiter FDM, which continued to pay its employees as well as the graduates, returners to work and ex-military personnel it trains and places with its clients.

"Again, that shows support and builds real confidence to their end clients, and as a trainee of FDM, what a great position to be in," Evans added.

One firm that did decide to take up the furlough scheme was Smart Metering Systems (SMS), which was not allowed to install its smart utility meters meaning hundreds of its installers were not allowed to work.

However, SMS was able to get back up and running fairly swiftly and, being a cash-generative business that disposed of an asset in late 2019, repaid the furlough cash

it received.

Evans said that SMS was not wrong to take furlough money, considering the initial uncertainty surrounding its operations.

However, "they made what I think will prove to be a very positive decision".

"We saw a whole range of outcomes [from portfolio companies], we have been able to engage across all those companies and get conviction and a deeper understanding of the real purpose and drivers of a lot of these businesses.

"We have seen an acceleration in outcomes, really. Three years progress in sustainability has probably been pulled forward through this short period of time, despite all the operational challenges."