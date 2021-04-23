Woodford
Link adds to unlisted investment in former Woodford fund
No clarification on timeline
Hargreaves Lansdown faces legal action over Woodford fund
Letters Before Action sent to HL and Link Fund Solutions
Woodford investors 'must be prepared to go all the way to trial'
Clifford Chance appointed by Link
Jersey will not be 'back door' for Woodford relaunch - reports
Regulator issues firm warning
Leigh Day takes first formal step against Link on behalf of Woodford investors
Alleges Link "mismanaged" WEIF
Former Woodford founders spoke to FCA in 2015 about strategy concerns - reports
Regulator only stepped in nearly two years later
Spot the Dog: Merian acquisition hurts Jupiter but Invesco remains worst culprit
£49.6bn of investments in poor performing funds
Treasury Select Committee urges FCA to provide Woodford investigation end date
New fund "of concern" to investors
Jersey regulator says new Woodford firm has not applied for authorisation
Trading name WCM Partners reserved
FCA partners with Jersey regulator to probe new Woodford venture
WEIF investigation ongoing
If Woodford was really sorry, he would stay away and let investment industry rebuild
Industry needs to restore trust
ACD Link refutes Woodford accusations over former Equity Income fund
Industry appetite for new fund slim
Woodford investor law firm calls for platforms to reveal 'commercial arrangements' with managers
Investment risk should be separated into multiple metrics
ShareSoc endorses Leigh Day's Woodford legal claim
Launches Woodford campaign
Update: HL 'has case to answer' in Woodford compensation claims - Slater and Gordon
'Actively considering other potential defendants'
Woodford Equity Income investors set for third payment amid fire sale
Majority of assets now sold
Juno Capital declares reports of Woodford employment 'untrue'
Relationship is 'preliminary due diligence'
Woodford appointed advisor to fund manager Juno Capital - reports
Working on portfolio of unquoted healthcare investments
New City Initiative urges UK fund structure to rival UCITS and AIFMD
Competitor system mooted
Law firm considers compensation claims against Woodford ACD Link
Accused of multiple failures in WEIF collapse
Woodford investors take Covid-19 hit as Link agrees £224m sale of healthcare assets
Acacia to buy portfolio of 19 companies
Woodford fund suspension one year on: Liquidity mismatch remains 'elephant in room'
The issues and questions yet to be answered
Hargreaves Lansdown to scrap Wealth 50 List - reports
16 months after its launch
Update: Woodford investors to receive second payment on 25 March
Additional £141.7m sold