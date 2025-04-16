Woodford 4.0: Why he must leave retail investors out of latest comeback plan

To be honest, over the past six years, it seems like he never really left: his investors are still suffering from the significant financial fallout of the collapse of his funds; the industry is still feeling the impact of the Woodford 'legacy'; and there has been comeback after comeback story as he desperately tries to find a way back in. Neil Woodford teases launch of 'active strategy' platform Investment Week's Cristian Angeloni broke the news of his latest venture on Monday (14 April) and worryingly, it seems a lot more UK retail-focused in tone than his previous attempts, at a tim...