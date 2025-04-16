Woodford 4.0: Why he must leave retail investors out of latest comeback plan

Investors and industry still feeling impact of Woodford 'legacy'

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 7 min read

'W4.0 is like having Neil Woodford by your side' is the promise, or threat, on the website of the former fund manager’s new venture.

To be honest, over the past six years, it seems like he never really left: his investors are still suffering from the significant financial fallout of the collapse of his funds; the industry is still feeling the impact of the Woodford 'legacy'; and there has been comeback after comeback story as he desperately tries to find a way back in. Neil Woodford teases launch of 'active strategy' platform Investment Week's Cristian Angeloni broke the news of his latest venture on Monday (14 April) and worryingly, it seems a lot more UK retail-focused in tone than his previous attempts, at a tim...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

The Big Interview: Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson on 'the three Cs' of takeovers, agentic AI and alternatives

Funds to Watch panel: Fund selection leaders on manager turnover, boutiques and SDR

More on Investment

Stories of the week: The FCA, Bank of America and Neil Woodford
Investment

Stories of the week: The FCA, Bank of America and Neil Woodford

Recession expectations, AI chips and Hargreaves Lansdown: The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Joshua Downes
clock 17 April 2025 • 1 min read
7IM's Ben Kumar: Geographic location almost irrelevant in investing
Investment

7IM's Ben Kumar: Geographic location almost irrelevant in investing

'Vocation, not location'

Ben Kumar
clock 17 April 2025 • 3 min read
Compliance questions loom over Woodford's portfolio platform plans
Investment

Compliance questions loom over Woodford's portfolio platform plans

FCA authorisation and/or promotion issues

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 April 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot