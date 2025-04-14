Neil Woodford teases launch of 'active strategy' platform

Disgraced star fund manager Neil Woodford’s comeback last year with a weekly economics newsletter seems to only have been the first step of a bigger foray back into the world of financial services.
Marking the first anniversary of his ‘Woodford Views' newsletter, he said he had been missing "direct connection with investors". More than 8,300 Woodford investors now part of RGL's case against Hargreaves Lansdown Woodford has now unveiled he will be launching a platform – called W4.0 – which will give investors access to "active investment strategies I have built", Woodford explained, "with the freedom to act on them through your own broker or platform". He continued: "Because we are not bound by the constraints of fund launches or minimum sizes, I can share more strategies, mor...
