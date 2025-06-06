Woodford to charge up to £70 a month to access portfolio platform

Neil Woodford has launched his ‘active strategy’ portfolio platform W4.0 today (6 June), offering discounted pricing to ‘Founder’ members.
Subscription will range between £42 a month for a standard account (£53 if billed monthly) and £56 a month for ‘plus' accounts (£70 if billed monthly), with the option to enquire for corporate subscriptions. Platforms throw spanner in the works for Woodford as portfolio upload function not allowed But subscribers who signed up to the original platform release - ‘Founder' members - will be given a 50% discount in the first year and 33% for the entire subscription lifespan. In terms as to who will be able to access the portfolios, the platform website stated: "W4.0 is designed for se...
