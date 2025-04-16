Compliance questions loom over Woodford's portfolio platform plans

Writing in his macroeconomics newsletter ‘Woodford Views' on Monday (14 April) – marking the first anniversary of his writing endeavour – the disgraced fund manager revealed he was working on a project that would get him closer to end investors, something he said he had missed during this time. This will take shape in the form of a portfolio platform dubbed W4.0, which would allow investors to customise and/or copy active strategy portfolios designed by Woodford himself, to then action them on their respective ISA, SIPP, platform or broker accounts. Neil Woodford teases launch of 'act...