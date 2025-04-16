Compliance questions loom over Woodford's portfolio platform plans

FCA authorisation and/or promotion issues

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 5 min read

The news that Neil Woodford is firing up some sort of comeback into the world of investment management via the launch of an “active strategy” portfolio platform, has left many wondering how, and if, he will be able to pull it off.

Writing in his macroeconomics newsletter ‘Woodford Views' on Monday (14 April) – marking the first anniversary of his writing endeavour – the disgraced fund manager revealed he was working on a project that would get him closer to end investors, something he said he had missed during this time. This will take shape in the form of a portfolio platform dubbed W4.0, which would allow investors to customise and/or copy active strategy portfolios designed by Woodford himself, to then action them on their respective ISA, SIPP, platform or broker accounts. Neil Woodford teases launch of 'act...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Zero cases of non-financial misconduct have been opened by FCA in two years

IW 30: VCTs three decades on and the need for reform to secure their longevity

More on Investment

Stories of the week: The FCA, Bank of America and Neil Woodford
Investment

Stories of the week: The FCA, Bank of America and Neil Woodford

Recession expectations, AI chips and Hargreaves Lansdown: The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Joshua Downes
clock 17 April 2025 • 1 min read
7IM's Ben Kumar: Geographic location almost irrelevant in investing
Investment

7IM's Ben Kumar: Geographic location almost irrelevant in investing

'Vocation, not location'

Ben Kumar
clock 17 April 2025 • 3 min read
Compliance questions loom over Woodford's portfolio platform plans
Investment

Compliance questions loom over Woodford's portfolio platform plans

FCA authorisation and/or promotion issues

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 April 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot