Compliance questions loom over Woodford's portfolio platform plans

The news that Neil Woodford is firing up some sort of comeback into the world of investment management via the launch of an “active strategy” portfolio platform, has left many wondering how, and if, he will be able to pull it off.
Writing in his macroeconomics newsletter ‘Woodford Views' on Monday (14 April) – marking the first anniversary of his writing endeavour – the disgraced fund manager revealed he was working on a project that would get him closer to end investors, something he said he had missed during this time. This will take shape in the form of a portfolio platform dubbed W4.0, which would allow investors to customise and/or copy active strategy portfolios designed by Woodford himself, to then action them on their respective ISA, SIPP, platform or broker accounts. Neil Woodford teases launch of 'act...
