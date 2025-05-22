City Hive's Bev Shah: The hidden culture risk in private markets

Private markets offer investors diversification, access to different return streams and opportunities beyond public markets.
However, many characteristics of private markets - such as long lock-in periods, illiquidity and complex structures - heighten the importance of understanding the culture of the investment managers entrusted with these assets. In public markets, investors can vote with their feet. If a fund underperforms, lacks transparency or falls short on governance, they can exit quickly. Private markets, however, demand a different level of trust. Capital is often locked in for long periods with limited avenues for exit. By the time poor governance or cultural failings come to light, it can be to...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes