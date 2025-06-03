Woodford sets launch date for portfolio platform

Neil Woodford has revealed that his ‘active management’ portfolio platform, W4.0, will launch on Friday (6 June).
The offering will be first available to ‘Founders' members who, according to the disgraced fund manager, will receive exclusive launch pricing; access to the platform from day one, and a lifetime discount for the entire duration of their subscription. A preview of the platform will be provided later on this week, alongside details on how to activate access and claim membership on the live date. Platforms throw spanner in the works for Woodford as portfolio upload function not allowed "This is a project I have been thinking about for some time," Woodford said. "A way to share my inv...
