EQ Investors hires Victoria Hasler as head of fund research

People moves

Joins from Square Mile

clock 27 January 2021 •
Hasler leaves Square Mile after six years

People moves

'Mutual decision'

clock 29 April 2020 •
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?

Funds

Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow

clock 19 February 2020 •
The Big Question: Which alternatives might fit the bill as replacements for stricken Woodford fund?

UK

Experts reveal their top picks

clock 28 October 2019 •
Square Mile's Hasler: Postcards from North America

Markets

Market drivers becoming harder to predict

clock 11 October 2019 •
Bad Brexit: How will property funds react?

Europe

The measures needed to make investors feel safe as houses

clock 03 October 2019 •
The diversity challenge: How will the investment industry evolve ten years from now?

Markets

Education and opportunity key factors

clock 08 March 2019 •
