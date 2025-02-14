Trump's calls for 'reciprocal' tariffs sees FTSE open on a downer

In a White House statement on Thursday (13 February), the Trump administration said the trade deficit carried by the US is a threat to the country's economic and national security, and "has hollowed out our industrial base, has reduced our overall national competitiveness, and has made our nation dependent on other countries to meet our key security needs". In a separate 'fact sheet', the president's office listed several examples of trading partners that are not giving the US "reciprocal treatment", including Brazil, India, and the European Union, which might fall under the newly pledge...