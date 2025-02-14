UK investors fall back on domestic bias amid trade war uncertainty

Confidence in North America still highest overall

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Conviction in UK growth increased by 7% in February as domestic clients sought comfort in familiarity during weeks of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

According to research from Hargreaves Lansdown, Emerging Markets or Japan recorded double-digit falls in investors' confidence (-14% and -11%, respectively), with North America down 13%. HL's head of fund research Victoria Hasler said the changes came against the backdrop of a newly installed US president, coupled with geopolitical instability, conflict and the "potential for trade wars". Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: The frontrunner in the race to be next $4trn company In Hasler's view, as the macro became increasingly uncertain, "investors have retrenched into what is most...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Invesco Asia retains board heavyweights as it completes merger with Asia Dragon

Trump's calls for 'reciprocal' tariffs sees FTSE open on a downer

Trustpilot