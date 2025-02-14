UK investors fall back on domestic bias amid trade war uncertainty

According to research from Hargreaves Lansdown, Emerging Markets or Japan recorded double-digit falls in investors' confidence (-14% and -11%, respectively), with North America down 13%. HL's head of fund research Victoria Hasler said the changes came against the backdrop of a newly installed US president, coupled with geopolitical instability, conflict and the "potential for trade wars". Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: The frontrunner in the race to be next $4trn company In Hasler's view, as the macro became increasingly uncertain, "investors have retrenched into what is most...