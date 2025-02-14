UK investors fall back on domestic bias amid trade war uncertainty

Conviction in UK growth increased by 7% in February as domestic clients sought comfort in familiarity during weeks of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.
According to research from Hargreaves Lansdown, Emerging Markets or Japan recorded double-digit falls in investors' confidence (-14% and -11%, respectively), with North America down 13%. HL's head of fund research Victoria Hasler said the changes came against the backdrop of a newly installed US president, coupled with geopolitical instability, conflict and the "potential for trade wars". Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: The frontrunner in the race to be next $4trn company In Hasler's view, as the macro became increasingly uncertain, "investors have retrenched into what is most...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes