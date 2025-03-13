Investors lose faith in US a while confidence in Europe soars

According to Hargreaves Lansdown's March Investor Confidence Index, clients' confidence in North America plummeted by 17% during the month, but rose significantly in Europe and the UK, by 48% and 16%, respectively. Additionally, HL investors were particularly optimistic about the UK's economic growth prospects, with confidence in UK growth up 45%. US equities tentatively recover as EU and Canada threaten to hit back at Trump's tariffs "After a turbulent couple of months following the inauguration of a new president in the US, HL clients' investor confidence took a dramatic U-turn...