Investors lose faith in US a while confidence in Europe soars

Confidence in UK growth up 45%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Investors grew increasingly bullish on Europe in March while faith in investing in the US fell sharply amid perpetuating stock market volatility across the Atlantic and a “game changing” fiscal stimulus package in Germany.

According to Hargreaves Lansdown's March Investor Confidence Index, clients' confidence in North America plummeted by 17% during the month, but rose significantly in Europe and the UK, by 48% and 16%, respectively.  Additionally, HL investors were particularly optimistic about the UK's economic growth prospects, with confidence in UK growth up 45%.  US equities tentatively recover as EU and Canada threaten to hit back at Trump's tariffs "After a turbulent couple of months following the inauguration of a new president in the US, HL clients' investor confidence took a dramatic U-turn...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

Trustpilot