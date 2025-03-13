Investors lose faith in US a while confidence in Europe soars

Investors grew increasingly bullish on Europe in March while faith in investing in the US fell sharply amid perpetuating stock market volatility across the Atlantic and a “game changing” fiscal stimulus package in Germany.
According to Hargreaves Lansdown's March Investor Confidence Index, clients' confidence in North America plummeted by 17% during the month, but rose significantly in Europe and the UK, by 48% and 16%, respectively. Additionally, HL investors were particularly optimistic about the UK's economic growth prospects, with confidence in UK growth up 45%. US equities tentatively recover as EU and Canada threaten to hit back at Trump's tariffs "After a turbulent couple of months following the inauguration of a new president in the US, HL clients' investor confidence took a dramatic U-turn...
