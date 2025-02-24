Friday Briefing: There's no such thing as a safe haven in markets

During this, there were a barrage of emails around gold, as the metal's price hit an all-time high after US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats raised markets' anxiety levels. When reading about this spike, a common phrase you'll see is the term ‘safe haven'. Gold has historically touted this title for its inflation protection and currency risk properties. But the term ‘safe' is not wholly accurate and, yes this may be an obvious point, but amid arguably more noise than ever it is worth analysing the fact that no asset is truly secure when it comes to losses. Nothing is ...