Friday Briefing: Energy's fall from grace is understandable but a comeback will be tough

This year, the same theme has languished at the bottom of the returns tables, as my colleague Sorin Dojan discovered. US equity funds deliver top performance in 2024 while Latin America and energy suffer In his analysis of the open-ended sector, global and clean energy trackers were among the biggest losers of the year, joined by rival trackers in the commodity space. Ben Yearsley, director at Fairview Investing, said: "Energy transition-related investments are having a torrid time," adding: "It does not pay to be clean and green currently." Going back to 2020 and the ESG boom, ...