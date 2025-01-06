Friday Briefing: Energy's fall from grace is understandable but a comeback will be tough

Back in 2022, energy-focused portfolios dominated the top of the annual performance tables after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted the sector and triggered a rally in the affiliated stocks.
This year, the same theme has languished at the bottom of the returns tables, as my colleague Sorin Dojan discovered. US equity funds deliver top performance in 2024 while Latin America and energy suffer In his analysis of the open-ended sector, global and clean energy trackers were among the biggest losers of the year, joined by rival trackers in the commodity space. Ben Yearsley, director at Fairview Investing, said: "Energy transition-related investments are having a torrid time," adding: "It does not pay to be clean and green currently." Going back to 2020 and the ESG boom, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes