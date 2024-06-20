Investor confidence dips in June as global growth remains weak

Released today (20 June), the data from HL revealed that all geographic regions saw a reduction or hold in positive sentiment, other than towards Europe where the 1% rise in confidence can be explained by the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates earlier this month (6 June). Core inflation figures 'final nail in the coffin' for hopes of June BoE rate cut UK figures returned a mixed picture as confidence in domestic economic growth increased marginally by 2.5% while assuredness that interest rates will rise decreased in the short term, according to Susannah Streeter, h...