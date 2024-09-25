EQ Investors hires LGT fund selector Matthew Wiles as head of fund research

He will step into the role in late October, nearly a year after his predecessor, Victoria Hasler, departed in November 2023 following a tenure of less than three years. Hasler left to join Hargreaves Lansdown as their own head of fund research. Hasler was responsible for the sustainability-focused wealth manager's fund research process and output, maintaining a buy list of around 150 funds, according to her LinkedIn. EQ Investors head of fund research departs Chief investment officer Kasim Zafar expanded his role to include overseeing EQ's research capabilities following her depa...