Markets enjoy 'wave of optimism' as investors suffer FOMO
Latest BofAML survey
Update: FTSE falls further as US-North Korean tensions continue
Investors brace after “unpredictable" war of words
Aviva Investors' AIMS team: Our top five 2017 trades
Ian Pizer reveals his key trades for the new year
WisdomTree launches currency-hedged Europe and Japan ETFs
WisdomTree has brought two of its flagship currency-hedged ETFs to Europe to offer investors the option to hedge exposure to the euro and the yen.
US posts shock GDP figure as strong dollar hits growth
US economic growth saw a sharp slowdown in the first quarter of the year as a strong dollar hit exports, and bad weather hampered consumer spending.
Ruffer cuts dollar exposure as it warns on 'consensus trade'
The managers of the Ruffer investment company have slashed their exposure to the US dollar on fears it is no longer fit to act as a hedge, and have moved into the Japanese yen instead.
Rogers: 'Terribly flawed' dollar is the only game in town
Legendary investor Jim Rogers has said he owns more US dollar than any other currency despite the fact he believes it to be "terribly flawed".
Ruffer: The dollar can be a new defensive asset
The managers of the Ruffer investment company are backing the US dollar to excel once again as an asset that can offset equity risk as global uncertainty continues.
Dovish Fed minutes prompt biggest gains of 2014 for US stocks
US stocks posted their largest one-day gain this year as the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve suggest it may adopt a more cautious stance on hiking interest rates.
Gilt yields spike and sterling surges as Scotland votes 'no'
The pound reached a two-year high against the euro overnight while yields on gilts and treasuries rose, as Scottish voters rejected independence from the UK and investors swapped safe havens for equities.
Canaccord Genuity's five investment themes for 2014
Robert Jukes and Edward Smith, global strategists at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, have listed five key investment themes for the new year.
Gold ETP assets nearly halve in 2013
Asset under management in gold exchange-traded products (ETP) almost halved during 2013 as gold prices dived, driving investors out of the asset class.
Legg Mason launches offshore version of Income Optimiser
Legg Mason has launched an offshore version of its Legg Mason Income Optimiser fund, also to be managed by Regina Borromeo.
How resilient is EMD to macro headwinds?
The Big Question: How are you using passives in your portfolios?
