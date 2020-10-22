BlackRock launches active ESG Asian credit fund

The new fund will be managed by BlackRock's Asian credit portfolio management team

BlackRock has launched its first actively managed ESG Asian bond fund, which seeks to achieve "above-average" income while maintaining long-term growth.

The BGF ESG Asian Bond fund (EABF) will provide exposure to predominately USD-denominated credit and target "attractive" thematic investments, while maintaining comparable yields to traditional Asian credit portfolios.

It will be managed by the firm's Asian credit portfolio management team, which currently oversees $24bn in Asian fixed income assets, and will utilise a bottom-up credit selection methodology alongside a top-down country/sector allocation framework, while incorporating "ESG insights at every level".

EABF will apply an exclusionary policy to "controversial" sectors and use a tilt towards those companies displaying stronger ESG credentials, as well as employing thematic investing to "build resilience and create positive impact".

A spokesperson for BlackRock said the fund has been launched at this time because "the market sees how Asian credit now offers a compelling case for sustainable investing".