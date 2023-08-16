HYCM Giles Coghlan: GBP outlook as rates continue to rise

Among G10 economies, it was one of the worst-performing of the year as investors were forced to grapple with the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, skyrocketing inflation and a tumultuous period in Westminster.

The poor performance of the GBP was compounded by the mini-budget in September, when it slid to record lows ($1.0856) against the USD - the worst month for the GBP in just under 40 years.

Deep Dive: US dollar dominance remains despite 'loss of trust'

However, since Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt were elevated from the backbenches to Number 10 and 11 Downing Street, the economy has settled somewhat. Consequently, the GBP has staged something of a recovery, and currently sits at $1.31 against the USD, making it one of the best performing currencies since December 2022.

Despite this, the outlook for the GBP is murky and, with core inflation remaining stickier than expected, market expectations for the currency have started to shift in recent weeks.

How the outlook for GBP has changed

At the beginning of 2023, the markets expected inflation to fall sharply throughout the year as base effects and the Bank of England's rate hiking cycle began to take a hold of the CPI print.

As such, with the economy avoiding a recession in Q4 2022 and posting stronger-than-expected growth in January, economists were quietly confident that the BoE was nearing the end of its monetary tightening policy.

Has the US dollar peaked?

In turn, the markets updated their growth predictions for the UK in line with other major economies, so the outlook for GBP became increasingly positive.

However, inflation has not fallen as forecast. Therefore, with core inflation sat at 6.4%, further hikes are clearly needed, so the markets now expect interest rates to rise as high as 5.75% by the end of 2023.

What does this mean for the GBP?

The received wisdom for currency performance based on interest rate expectations is that, if a central bank looks set to hike its base rate further, the local currency tends to experience upside on foreign investment demand. Therefore, as the BoE is expected to hike the base rate further to combat rising core inflation, one might expect the outlook for the GBP to be rather positive.

However, as is often the case when it comes to tracking currency price movements, the reality is less straightforward. Indeed, the notion above relies on the overall health of the economy being largely positive.

On the contrary, signs have emerged in recent weeks that the economy could be heading into a period of stagflation - or worse yet, a recession.

Largely, this is because the markets still see the BoE having to hike the base rate before it has done enough to cool the economy.

Deep Dive: Financial sector set to benefit from a non-zero interest rate environment

However, by hiking the base rate so consistently and quickly, such a decision could be extremely disruptive to UK businesses and consumers - particularly those with a mortgage.

For businesses, higher interest rates would increase borrowing costs, making it more expensive to invest, expand, or carry out necessary operational activities.

For homeowners, mortgage rates are now as high 6.75%, which will be significantly harming their spending power, while rising rates have already caused household wealth to decline by £2.1trn. In turn, the impact of the BoE's hiking cycle is seriously impacting the UK's economic growth

With this in mind, the risk factor for investors is that the GBP starts to reverse the gains it has made this year on fears of an economic slowdown.

If the BoE signals that it will hike the base rate in line with market expectations, the market will perceive the central bank as sending the UK into a stagflationary environment. If this were to happen, we could expect investors to sell off GBP en masse.

Why investors should pay attention to the bond markets

So, how can investors adjust their strategies to keep pace with the GBP's outlook? They must pay attention to bonds, as the initial signs of economic stress often appear in the bond markets first.

For example, when Liz Truss' disastrous Mini Budget was announced in September 2022, the UK gilt markets crashed dramatically by £1.2trn (28%), sending bond yields to almost 4.5% - the highest they had been since the middle of the last financial crash in October 2008, demonstrating that the bond markets are good indicators of the future direction of the economy.

In recent weeks, the gilt markets have seen similar declines in prices, with ten-year yields rising higher than in October 2022.

As such, the markets clearly see further turbulence ahead for the UK economy, so we can expect investors to start to sell off GBP as stagflationary or recessionary fears increase, and the currency's price to decline as a result.

In conclusion, the outlook for the GBP remains uncertain as economic challenges persist. Rising inflation and the potential for further interest rate hikes create a complex environment for investors.

Paying attention to bond markets and closely monitoring economic indicators will be crucial to navigating the ever-changing GBP landscape.

Giles Coghlan is chief market analyst consulting for HYCM