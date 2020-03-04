United States
John Redwood: Why a repeat of the 2019 share price 'surge' is unlikely
The US stockmarket has been hitting new highs. It is election year, so investors are often looking on the bright side.
Why the US will be less exposed to the impact of coronavirus
As the coronavirus spread peaks, persistence and penetration are at this point uncertain.
Man GLG launches long/short US equity fund under Corcell and Robarts
The GLG US Absolute Alpha Stratey UCITS fund
The funds hit by the coronavirus sell-off
UK, US and energy funds suffer
Merian North American Equity placed under review by interactive investor
Following acquisition news
IW's 25th anniversary: How have key sectors grown in the past 25 years?
A whistle-stop review of the main industry events
Why the US could see a rebound from its 'manufacturing trough'
Last year's contraction of manufacturing and industrial output was the third of the current economic cycle, influenced by dollar strength, the trade war, and the impact of strikes at General Motors and the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.
Do US banks offer investors value once again?
Regardless of your home country, there are only a handful of words across the globe that can elicit a visceral response when spoken among polite company.
Wellington launches 'best ideas' passive-blend US equity fund
Managed by Stephen Mortimer
Navigating the 'riskiest portion' of the US high yield market
Low probability of US 2020 recession
Should investors avoid US healthcare stocks in an election year?
Identifying resilient themes
Why unloved investments deserve more attention
'WYSIATI' behavioural phenomenon among investors
Polar Capital acquires US-based value equity team
Will form new Phaeacian Partners
US and EM equity flows shave $30bn off global ETP flows
Commodities reverse outflows
Neuberger Berman's top Q1 currency calls
Underweight GBP and EUR
The catalysts for a US manufacturing recovery
In the US, one exciting opportunity is in sustainable packaging, where volumes are moving meaningfully toward aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable and should have a lower overall life cycle impact compared to plastic.
Gold: All I want is 2020 vision
Recent sharp movements are 'rare'
FX market volatility: What will happen in 2020?
2019 was marked by US dollar appreciation
How fixed income managers are maintaining returns in 2020 and beyond
$12trn of global bonds trading with sub-zero yields
The Wuhan coronavirus: Potential US stockmarket impacts
Equities sold off aggressively during 2003 SARS outbreak
Will equities climb a wall of worry in 2020?
'Train is not going off the tracks'
The world in 2020: Ten global market predictions
Return of big banks and the end of austerity?