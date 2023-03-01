Principal AM revamps leadership team following merger with pensions arm

The new structure will create combined regional teams across Asia and the Middle East, the United States and Europe, and Latin America.

Patrick Halter will continue as the CEO and president of Principal AM, and report to Dan Houston, chair, president and CEO of Principal.

His new leadership team includes Kamal Bhatia, who has been promoted to head of global investments after having previously worked as COO of the AM wing. He will also continue to serve as president and chair of Principal Funds.

Meanwhile, Thomas Cheong has been appointed president of Asia, leading client-facing functions within the region, after having previously served in this regional leadership role for Principal International.

Roberto Walker has also been promoted from president of Latin America for Principal International to president of Latin America for Principal AM.

Tim Hill, who previously led US distribution in the asset management arm, has now been named head of the US and Europe client group.

Finally, Ellen Shumway, who is now head of global product and marketing, previously led product, marketing and strategy for asset management.

Segmented

The firm has also said that it will divide the revamped organisation into three segments: private market, public market and multi-asset investments.

Private markets will now be led by Todd Everett, who previously led the global real estate team, and will include corporate credit, real estate credit and real estate equity.

Public markets will be led by David Blake, who formerly led the global fixed income team, and will include global equities, global fixed income capabilities and trading resources.

Finally, multi-asset will continue to be led by Todd Jablonski, and will include asset allocation and multi-asset investment capabilities, quantitative and indexed portfolio management, and supporting research.

Halter said: "Asset management is a growth driver for Principal and I am confident with the right strategy, structure and teams - we can deliver greater differentiation and value to our clients.

"Our clients expect us to combine our extensive global investment capabilities with local market expertise to continue to support their long-term investment and retirement needs. This integration will allow Principal to build on those capabilities to deliver for our clients, while maximizing the value of our integrated business model."