Some investors speculate that efforts to move away from a 'dollar standard' might lead to further weakness, but what credible alternatives are there right now to the US dollar?

The move towards a concerted effort to ‘de-dollarise' the global economy has garnered significant media attention and debate over the last few years, particularly after the US unilaterally froze access to the USD payments system for many sanctioned Russian individuals and corporations.

The essential questions relate not so much as to whether global participants might be willing to move away from the USD standard, so much as would this be truly practical as things currently stand.

For a currency to operate as a primary reserve currency it needs also to be able to act as a primary reserve asset . When the US dollar was pegged to gold then that made gold the de facto primary reserve asset, but when the US broke the link to gold in 1971, the primary reserve asset went from switched to US treasuries.

So, if a collective group of countries want to take the mantle of primary reserve currency away from the dollar by introducing a ‘new' currency, then that ‘new' currency needs to backed by an asset which is capable of fulfilling the role of primary reserve asset.

With the price of gold where it is now (around $1,950 as of 28 July) the gold market is nowhere near big enough to fulfil that role. So, what price would gold have to reach to be able to fulfil this role adequately?

The value of outstanding US treasuries is reckoned to be close to $25trn. The value of (above ground) gold reserves is calculated at close to $13trn, so the price of gold would have to at least double to be able to fulfil the role of reserve asset adequately.

No other government bond market in the world is large enough and liquid enough to fulfil the role of primary reserve asset as things stand. The EU might come close in terms of size, but with no fiscal union at present within the EU the separate govt bonds of individual nations would lack the backing to enable them to carry ‘the full faith and credit' of the EU as a whole.

In the meantime, growth differentials, interest rates, and inflation differentials continue to favour the US dollar when compared to other stable and well-established currencies.

Moreover, the United States benefits from a robust capitalist system and a strong legal framework that supports a thriving private sector, fosters significant innovation and entrepreneurship, and features a consumer base that appears more resilient than those in other Western economies.

While it is not inconceivable for the US dollar to eventually decline, the likelihood of this occurring in the near term is probably overstated.

The challenges of dethroning the US dollar as the global reserve currency, combined with the strengths of the American economy, suggest that any transition would be a slow and complex process.

It would require careful coordination and cooperation among nations to establish a viable alternative and build the necessary infrastructure. Consequently, despite ongoing discussions about de-dollarisation, the reality is that the USD standard is likely to remain predominant for the foreseeable future.

That said, for investors looking to protect the real purchasing power over their assets over the longer term, an allocation to gold specifically, but precious metals more generally, continues to make sense.

Mike Hollings is partner at Shard Capital