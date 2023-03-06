Notes from the Ground: The United States

Second instalment of Notes from the Ground

Naples has sixth highest per capita income in the United States and the second highest proportion of millionaires per capita.

Safe to say, it should be fairly insulated from the current economic crisis and dilemmas plaguing most of the globe.

However, Florida finds itself as an epicentre of major debates concerning if, what and where to invest when it comes to the US.

Inflation issues

It is hard to discuss the economic and investment case for anywhere in the world without broaching inflation, and the US is no exception.

Speaking to service workers in Florida, they bemoan the sheer elevation of the cost of living when compared to other states they work in.

One man who has moved every six months said the rent in Florida is three times what he paid in Alabama just a few months prior.

Meanwhile, a local Naples charity that helps people meet their rental costs said it previously spent $1,000 to house a family for three months and now that will barely cover a month.

According to a local paper, the average rent rose 38% from 2020 to 2021.

Naples is not alone, as inflation in Florida cities was higher than most others in the US at the end of 2022.

In December, annual inflation in Miami was 9.9%, making it the top US city for inflation, along with Phoenix, Arizona.

This was after a decline from 10.1% in a few months prior in October, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

While inflation remains stubbornly high in pockets of the US, the nation as a whole has seen a decline thanks to aggressive central bank policy.

The Federal Reserve raised rates by 425 basis points over 2022, the largest calendar increase since 1980. On 2 February, it continued to shrink its rate rises with a 25bps increase from the central bank.

The US saw its inflation decline to 6.5% in December, down from 7.1% in November and a 9.1% peak in June 2022.

For Simon Doherty, head of managed portfolios services at Quilter Cheviot, "the US appears to be ahead of Europe in its fight against inflation, in part due to its lower level of exposure to rising energy prices".

However, despite the decline, Charlie Parker, managing director at Albemarle Street Partners, warned the strength of the job market has the capacity to "spook investors into believing the Fed's pivot to a more neutral stance could be delayed through much of 2023".

He added: "Caution and concern are justified, but not panic or catastrophising into believing that the central bank will be unsuccessful in its mandate."

Aside from the impact on the population and consumer purchasing power, inflation also raises concerns for companies and means investors need to be more selective about which stocks they choose to invest in.

"Companies will often find that either their own input costs go up, which impinges upon margins, and/or they are not able to pass the full extent of those costs on to their own clients for whatever reason," said James Sullivan, head of partnerships at Tyndall Investment Management.

Tech troubles

One sector in particular that has garnered a great deal of attention globally, and specifically regarding the US, is the technology sector.

The Nasdaq Composite index, the nation's tech-heavy index, was down 33% in 2022, while the S&P 500 was down 19.4% over the 12 months, its worst year since 2008, according to data from Refinitiv.

Where will the funds flow in 2023?

Florida-based asset manager ARK Investment Management attracted a lot of press coverage throughout 2022, as it has lost almost $50bn in assets from its exchange traded funds since 2021, according to Morningstar.

As a case study, the ARK Innovation ETF, which holds Tesla, Zoom and Shopify, lost 62.8% in 2022, having made just over 140% total returns in 2020, according to data from FE fundinfo, when inflation was virtually non-existent.

Experts said the downfall of technology companies serves as a reminder for investors to be more discerning when it comes to investing in the US.

Sullivan noted the nation's companies "typically trade at a premium to many other markets", which he said leaves it "more exposed to downward movements in markets as it has higher to fall".

Quilter Cheviot's Doherty, who has a "tactical underweight" to the US market, said he was conscious that technology companies comprise a "significant percentage" of the overall country.

"The darlings of many investors in recent years - were some of the worst performers in 2022, and many of these we would continue to avoid," he explained.

Albermarle's Parker also advised caution.

"Each decade produces one area of the world that delivers exceptional growth," he said. "The last decade was US technology. However, we should not assume this will then become the pattern forever.

"Indeed, it is striking that firms such as Exxon Mobil - old-economy value names - now once again have a higher market capitalisation than firms such as Tesla."

However, not all investors were negative.

Jonathan Simon, manager of the JP Morgan American investment trust, said he believed the recent sell-off had created opportunities in areas of the market that were previously considered overvalued.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, noted the tricky environment, but also noted that "technology incumbents" were likely to do better as they face "a less competitive challenge".

Crypto collapse

Along with being home to one of the worst-hit asset managers, Florida has also been hit by the collapse of cryptocurrency. Miami had been the hub of crypto beneficiaries and was seen as the epicentre of the industry.

In March 2021, FTX paid $135m to secure 19 years of naming rights for the arena where basketball team Miami Heat play.

In June 2021, the Bitcoin Conference was held in Miami after relocating from Los Angeles.

However, with the collapse of FTX and the subsequent contagion across the cryptocurrency markets, Miami has lost that income.

Professional investors that spoke to Investment Week were not overly concerned with the rout on this market expanding to traditional financial markets. However, they said it did serve as a reminder.

"It is an addendum to the bigger picture but is something one should be mindful of," noted Tyndall's Sullivan.

"What it brings home is the risk associated in investing in themes that are relatively immature and have not witnessed a full market cycle."

ESG still up in the air

The growing debate over ESG also creates challenges for asset managers.

In December, Florida announced it will replace BlackRock as the manager of the $2bn Treasury funds, because it had "stated they have got other goals than producing returns".

Republican state leaders, including Florida's leaders, have argued that ESG investing incorporates unwarranted concerns about climate change and can hurt performance because it does not invest in oil and gas companies.

At least 19 Republican-leaning states, Florida among them, took action last year to restrict ESG factors in investing or targeted asset managers for potentially boycotting the energy sector.

"The US commitment to sustainability remains more sclerotic than the trajectory that Europe is on," said Parker.

"It is the only major developed market where the existence of climate change is still openly discussed among mainstream policymakers."

Doherty agreed, and noted there were number of pieces of legislation and judicial decisions "that many would categorise as a backward step on the sustainable investment journey".

"Just last year, the Supreme Court sided with Republican efforts to limit the Environmental Protection Agency in how it regulates greenhouse gases from energy companies," he explained.

"This is likely to have far reaching ramifications with the ability to set standards and regulation in other areas likely to become challenging."

With Florida's governor Ron DeSantis expected to declare a presidential run, anti-ESG efforts are likely to continue to remain top of the political scene in the nation.

However, experts were not overly concerned with the political impacts on the nation.

"The political structure of the US ensures there are checks and balances in place and remove the ability to have more 'radical' policies put in place," said Doherty.

Perspectives

Much like South America encapsulated many nations, each with their own distinct culture and traits, the same could be said for regions, and in some respects the states, within the United States of America.

It is a nation of contradiction with views sitting on all extremes. What that means for investors is in some ways limited.

The fact of the matter is the US equity market is driven more by the economic fundamentals rather than political shifts or debates of the people.

In reality, technology remains highly important to its economy and is a major proportion of its stock market.

As we have seen, these darlings are finding themselves in the midst of a large fall from fame.

However, as the experts noted, that is not a reason to write off the US as a whole, and indeed it is almost impossible to do so, given its size and importance.

There are still winners to be found within its indices.

Being discerning is critical and for those ESG-wary investors, it will be more important than ever to ensure that companies and their leaders align with your beliefs as views continue to be polarised.