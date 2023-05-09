Revolut founders launch attack on UK tech arena

“In the past a lot of people would come to London; it was the place to be. That has now changed," the co-founders said.

In an interview with The Times, the London-headquartered fintech firm's chief executive Nik Storonsky and chief technology officer Vlad Yatsenko criticised the UK for its high taxes and levels of red tape, as well as a skills shortage.

They dismissed talk by the UK government about Britain's role as a science and tech superpower, saying there was "very little action", especially when compared to the United States.

Britain has become a less attractive place for talented individuals since Covid-19 and Brexit, they said, adding regulations were complex and unclear.

Storonsky said: "US tech champions are so supported by the government: all the lobbyists, politicians, governors, they always promote business, business, business and it is completely the opposite in the UK.

"We have experienced a slowing down. You never know what needs to be done here."

The criticisms fly in the face of the UK government's stated aim of making the UK a "science and technology superpower by 2030".

Revolut was singled out by Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, as a "shining example from our world-beating fintech sector" during a speech in January when he urged tech bosses to help make the country "the next Silicon Valley".

Founded in 2015 as a money transfer firm, Revolut now offers business accounts, as well as operating in cryptocurrency and offering loans. However, it has struggled to get a banking licence.

Storonsky described that as a "long and tiring process" with unclear rules and unexplained delays. In a potshot at the regulator, he said: "You wait for emails or letters for months. This is not the business environment to operate in the modern world."

The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority, which issues banking licences, declined to comment to The Times.

Revolut says that it has more than 28 million customers around the world, including more than six million in the UK, and employs more than 6,000 people. It was valued at $33bn in its last funding round.

The company was also being held back, the co-founders said, by the capital requirements placed on Revolut, which are higher than those imposed on banks.

Along with the banking licence problems, Revolut's latest accounts were five months overdue and BDO, its auditor, said some information might be "materially misstated".

Storonsky again blamed UK watchdogs for the wait, saying: "The regulators pressed BDO and as a result it was much more rigorous and risk averse and so delayed the accounts, because the regulator was on their back."

He concluded that the problem was now fixed: "I am speaking to the BDO partner almost on a weekly basis and he said there are no issues so far. All the issues they pointed out were resolved in 2021."

Speaking at the Web Summit conference in Rio de Janeiro, Ukrainian-born Yatsenko said that finding skilled people in the UK was a problem for the business as "since Brexit there is less talent coming in" and said that although Revolut's headcount in the UK had stayed flat it had increased elsewhere in Europe.

